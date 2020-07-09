As President Donald Trump's administration pushes for schools to reopen on time, a small community in eastern Arizona is reeling from the death of a teacher who contracted COVID-19 after she taught summer school virtually while in the same room as two other teachers.Again, as I keep saying, the issue isn't the opening up, it's what it will take to trigger a closing down, and it won't take much.
The school district's superintendent, Jeff Gregorich, said three teachers went above and beyond in taking precautions against the spread of the virus while teaching in the same room, but all three contracted COVID-19.
Thursday, July 09, 2020
Magical Thinking
Not going to work.
by Atrios at 08:00