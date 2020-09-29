One thing about the Twitter is it always reveals the level of sympathy journalists extend - and expect the rest of the country to extend - to people they broadly consider to be in their club.
As a Wall Street Exec who gets 10 years for stealing all the pensions (hey it could happen) is not the poster child for sentencing reform, I don't think a rage-fueled intoxicated accused wife beating asshole with a giant gun collection who gets carted away after possibly expressing suicidal thoughts is the appropriate guy to inspire a sudden public concern for mental illness sufferers. As they say in other contexts, he was no angel.
But, hey, he's in the club.