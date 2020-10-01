Lock'em Up

Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, each face four felony counts in Detroit, including conspiring to intimidate voters in violation of election law and using a computer to commit crimes, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.— David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) October 1, 2020
Such fun:
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a slew of charges against Burkman, 54, and Wohl, 22, including conspiracy to commit an election law violation and using a computer to commit the crime of election law. Prosecutors allege the two political operatives were using a robocall system aimed at scaring Detroit voters away from using mail-in voting ballots. The calls, which were made in August, went out to nearly 12,000 Detroit residents. Authorities in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois also reported residents receiving similar robocalls, the attorney general said.
Both Wohl and Burkman face four felony counts and a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.