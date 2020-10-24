I suppose he believes this, a bit, in a way, that Covid is just a plot against him, because everything is a plot against him, and the same way he managed to conjure caravans of Mexicans who were coming to kill us all, the Democrats and the LAMESTREAM MEDIA have conjured Covid.
"That's all I hear about now. Turn on TV, 'Covid, Covid, Covid Covid Covid.' A plane goes down, 500 people dead, they don't talk about it. 'Covid Covid Covid Covid.' By the way, on November 4th, you won't hear about it anymore ... 'please don't go and vote, Covid!'" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/1bh7x2RSTy— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020
Saturday, October 24, 2020
That's My President!
