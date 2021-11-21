52 Senators And 250 House Members

A puzzling narrative has been that an election that led to the Dems controlling the House, the Senate, and the presidency, was, AKSHUALLY, a complete disaster due to the unfortunate slogans of activists, black people existing in public in unappealing (to white people) ways, and the generaly ickyness of THE LEFT.
I'd like someone to explain just what a bunch more mostly moderate House members, and Senators Cunningham and Gideon, would have helped to achieve.
What great prize has been lost?
The people most making this argument are, I think, in general, the least disturbed by whatever damage Manchinema have done to BBB.