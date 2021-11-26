Scientists have detected a new Covid-19 variant called B.1.1.529 and are working to understand its potential implications. About 100 confirmed cases have been identified in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel and Botswana.Hope the pharma execs have enjoyed their new boats.
B.1.1.529 has a very unusual constellation of mutations, which are worrying because they could help it evade the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible, scientists have said. Any new variant that is able to evade vaccines or spread faster than the now-dominant Delta variant may pose a significant threat as the world emerges from the pandemic.
Ah, Well, Nevertheless
There has always been a not insignificant probability that, "There is nothing more important than the sanctity of patent rights" would be a costly ideology.
