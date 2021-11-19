And On And On

Aged well.
Cases are soaring in much of Europe again. Austria is implementing another lockdown. Cases in the US are trending back up again.
I don't have particularly strong opinions on what type of mask mandates and similar should be in place. I do think such things are debatable! With the vaccine, boosters, and better treatments, "something shitty we have to live with and best just to go on as normal" isn't a crazy view. But people choosing to be a bit-more-careful-than-asshole-pundits-think-they-should was a freebie, slightly helpful behavior without the force of law, and I still haven't seen the apologies from those assholes.
I guess they've all moved on to "black people are the real racists" or "inflation is killing us all" or something.