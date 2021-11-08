Bringing The Hard 'R'

"Wokers" is a thing everyone will pretend not to know the obvious meaning of.
Boy, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy sure savors the way saying "wokers" lets him go from a velar plosive to a real hard R— Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) November 8, 2021
I mean, the point of all this was obvious enough, but he's just going to punch all the giggling journliasts in the face with it.
There was a term in usage in my home state, Alabama, before my time — a term for people seen as too concerned with the rights of people on society’s margins.— Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) November 7, 2021
That term was “n––er lover,” if you wonder.
Anyhow: that’s what comes to mind when I hear “are Democrats too woke?” https://t.co/AIMbV6n5df