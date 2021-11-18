Broken Brains

Survival probably requires some propensity for violence, but some people have the "liking violence" dial turned up too far. Of course many of those same people have the "cower in fear to protect yourself" dial about where it should be, which makes them love the idea of other people being involved in violence. What else are most of our various wars about, with all the chickenhawks who love them?
Lots of violence loving cowards, getting off on other people doing it.
Rep. Gosar told the House today that he doesn’t ever espouse violence and it wasn’t his purpose to make anyone upset by retweeting an anime video of him killing Rep. Cortez.— Kevin Fox is hopeful 🦊💉🩹 ❤️ (@kfury) November 18, 2021
Hours later, after being censured, he retweeted the video again. pic.twitter.com/x2Qa5JmaPL