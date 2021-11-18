Thursday, November 18, 2021

Broken Brains

My very dumb model of human psychology is that we all have a bunch of dials in our brain for various things, and for some people those dials are turned a bit too far in one direction or the other.

Survival probably requires some propensity for violence, but some people have the "liking violence" dial turned up too far. Of course many of those same people have the "cower in fear to protect yourself" dial about where it should be, which makes them love the idea of other people being involved in violence. What else are most of our various wars about, with all the chickenhawks who love them?

Lots of violence loving cowards, getting off on other people doing it.

by Atrios at 09:30