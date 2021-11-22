Senate candidate Sean Parnell suspended his campaign Monday, hours after a judge ruled against him in a custody battle that included allegations he had physically and verbally abused his wife and children.
The ruling Monday came after emotional testimony earlier this month that for the first time publicly aired his wife’s allegations of abuse and uncontrolled anger that led to the couple’s breakup. Judge James Arner said he concluded Parnell’s wife, Laurie Snell, was “the more credible witness” of the two and that Parnell had committed “some acts of abuse in the past.”
Monday, November 22, 2021
But He Seemed Like A Complete Asshole
Ah well.
