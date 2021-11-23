I suppose I've become a bit bored of Elon. He gets repetitive, as do my responses to him, but I hope the very smart readers of this very fine blog have some idea why even a zillion car tunnels don't help the traffic problem, and there are some excluded options here.
It’s either traffic forever or tunnels. Try our first operational tunnel in Vegas at the convention center! The city just approved a full tunnel network, connecting major hotels, convention center & airport.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021
Yes if you strung some vehicles together, maybe even joined up in one continuous body, and put them in a tunnel... Hold on, gonna go patent that. Gonna call it The Hoagieway.