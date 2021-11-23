Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Oh, Elon

I suppose I've become a bit bored of Elon. He gets repetitive, as do my responses to him, but I hope the very smart readers of this very fine blog have some idea why even a zillion car tunnels don't help the traffic problem, and there are some excluded options here.

Yes if you strung some vehicles together, maybe even joined up in one continuous body, and put them in a tunnel... Hold on, gonna go patent that. Gonna call it The Hoagieway.

