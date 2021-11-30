Priorities Change

That doesn't mean people inevitably oppose these things as they age, just that they will fall down the list at least a little bit.
I'm less likely than I once was to get excited about new infrastructure projects (SUPERTRAINS!!!) than I was a few years ago, in part because, well, by the time they come online I'm going to be not quite as young as I used to be.
Small shifts in priorities as the population ages (and the median age of members of Congress) can easily lead to big shifts in actual policy outcomes.