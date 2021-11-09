Tuesday, November 09, 2021

Promises Made

It is a very savvy DC opinion that what voters love most is for politicians to break [certain kinds of] campaign promises.

"Which campaign promises do the press focus on, and which do they ignore or even disparage" is a good way to judge the priorities of our elite political press.

Some lies are good, some broken promises are good. Others are bad! It's weird.

Related: is the "nation divided" when something polls 50-50 or when it polls 70-30? You see both!

by Atrios at 09:00