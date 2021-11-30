Technocracy

Even the best most expert staffed agency filled with nothing but benevolent public-minded civil servants are only on one piece of the puzzle at a time, and sometimes an agenda needs to be comprehensive.
Of course there's no reason to assume such expertise and benevolence, and in fact maintaining a sense of independence moves corruption into the hands of much less accountable individuals.
Some happy balance exists, but I'm pretty sure that for a lot of things we're waaay off balance all in one direction.
Nothing guarantees the people running these shops are smartest than the average blogger.