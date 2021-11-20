Vote Harder

And I really just have no idea who this message is directed to, except when it's just bit of election day rah rah (which is fine, go team!). It's almost certain that the people who pay attention to such things are the people who are most likely to go vote. There might be audiences who should hear that, but they aren't "people who follow politics enough to follow these people on twitter."
Go register people to vote! That's slightly more helpful. I mean, anything, though, is slighty more helpful.
The real point is to deflect from failures of leadership, the failures of the "good guys" who didn't do enough when they had the power to do so.
Shame you failed to vote hard enough.
I assume most of the people who read this very fine blog are going to go vote, so I don't really see the point in trying to persuade you.