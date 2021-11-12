Friday, November 12, 2021

Why Would He

Along with some other things, it's hard to see that "voting harder will make good things happen" when team D can't even look out for itself, whether that's Congressional power or "doing something about the organizers of the angry mob that tried to kill them."  

I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOUUUUUUU is a bit hollow when they don't even fight for themselves.

Bannon in jail yet?

by Atrios at 13:26