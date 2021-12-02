Can We Occasionally Err On The Side Of Doing Too Much And Not Declare Mission Accomplished Too Early

I don't know if Omicron will blow up or fizzle, but that a new vaccine resistant variant could come along was understood. I haven't followed closely enough to know exactly why "we" don't have cheap and plentiful tests, but the new Biden plan to have you send the bill for them to your insurance company, if you have insurance, is not very helpful and they really shouldn't be overselling it.
Best not to take credit for peoples' health insurance, because, uh, that's usually not a pleasant customer service experience.