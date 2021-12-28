Declaring Victory

I actually don't have strong views about WHAT SHOULD BE DONE ABOUT COVID in a lot of areas, but I do remember how every couple months the Obama boys would high five themselves (and expect everyone to clap) about ending the jobs recession, and then, "ah, well, nevertheless" would kick in. And then eventually everyone just decided there was nothing to be done, that the problem was "skills mismatch," everyone went to college and got the wrong degrees, and young men would rather play video games than work.
Learn to code!
They don't have superhuman powers, but they should use the powers they do have. The Obama administration's whocouldanode, notourfault, nothingwecando, thepeoplearetoblameactually was... not good!