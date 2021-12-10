Fight Club

"I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUUU" is the kind of thing politicians say while campaigning. Presumably they say it because they think it's appealing, and I suspect they're correct that it is. Somewhat a romantic notion that it is, somehow, a fight, and someone is our champion in that fight, and they're a good champion.
Even when the bastards are winning, probably helps to signal that you're fighting. Not, oh, well, the judges told us no, what can we do, the senate has rules, oh no. Can't win, not gonna try.