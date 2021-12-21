Holding The Public To Account

All the ways in which the public is sliced up into deserving/undeserving for things is like this. Sure team R thinks "richer white people are deserving and eerybody else isn't" which is really bad! But team D has their own model of deserving/undeserving.
Complex eligibility requirements, to make sure people are obeying all the (abritary, complex, inconsistently applied) rules.
That model drove everybody into student debt, of course. The success sequence required college, those without it were undeserving.