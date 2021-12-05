Sunday, December 05, 2021

If You're A Star They Let You Do It

I actually liked this tweet from Dylan awhile back. Dylan's an incredibly dumb guy who has a buzzer on his desk that starts sounding every time a rich person is facing criticism. But being an incredibly dumb guy, he occasionally says the things that the rest of his colleagues are smart enough not to say. 

In this case:

What you fools don't understand is that journalism is just for profit entertainment, this is just how things are, and nobody cares about anything except money and it's absurd to expect any different, you stupid cretins. You might as well be criticizing the "ethics" of the Real Housewives of Chattanooga or Love Island.
And, well, ok buddy.. you said it!

by Atrios at 09:30