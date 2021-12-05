If You're A Star They Let You Do It

Dylan's an incredibly dumb guy who has a buzzer on his desk that starts sounding every time a rich person is facing criticism. But being an incredibly dumb guy, he occasionally says the things that the rest of his colleagues are smart enough not to say.
Here to explain this to the outraged & angry: News media is a business. Cuomo just re-upped his contract for many millions per year. CNN ratings aren’t going down bc of this. They’ve invested in him; don’t want to pay him to go away & don’t have good replacement. So life goes on! https://t.co/x3QQeOBm9E— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 20, 2021
In this case:
What you fools don't understand is that journalism is just for profit entertainment, this is just how things are, and nobody cares about anything except money and it's absurd to expect any different, you stupid cretins. You might as well be criticizing the "ethics" of the Real Housewives of Chattanooga or Love Island.And, well, ok buddy.. you said it!