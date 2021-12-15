Long And Winding Email

Been a long time since I taught, but back when I did, students would often want to turn things in late. I'm a softie and mostly was fine with that, subject to my own time constraints. But students would often compose these long emails (or sometimes in person) filled with elaborate excuses. I understand that, too, but really DON'T WASTE MY TIME. Do or don't do, tell me when you can turn it in, and I'll let you know if it's ok. If there really needs to be an excuse, KEEP IT SHORT.
But, really, stop with the excuses.
I think I have a point here.