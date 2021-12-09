Last August, Vince Patton was watching a YouTube video of a Tesla owner who had made a startling observation: Tesla drivers could now play a video game on their car's touch-screen dashboard — while the vehicle is moving.
On Wednesday, NHTSA confirmed that it's looking into the matter. News of Patton’s complaint was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times.
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Oh No The Regulators
For years Elon has been suggesting that "the regulators" might stop his self-driving car dreams from happening, and since he's never going to make it actually work, I suspect this is a ploy to finally get them to shut him down so he can claim it was their fault.
