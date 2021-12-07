Tuesday, December 07, 2021

Phobia

Above my paygrade, but bluetooth security concerns are hardly crazy.

The politico boys are in full whine mode as they always are when they get criticism. This is especially funny.

Oh the piece that essentially called her crazy is a serious look at her security practices is it? Let's check with the author. Just meant to be a bit of fun!
Oh no they didn't elaborate on their specific security concerns! Can't think of why.
