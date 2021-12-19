Predictable

There are going to be people who continue to tell you that failure to release the patents has nothing to do with the current issues SO STOP SAYING THAT. When things are complex and there's no single cause, one can alwas use that complexity to deflect from obvious causes. No there isn't a straight line from "Pfizer patents to Omicron" in the same way there isn't a straight line from "global climate change to that one tornado" but of course it mattered, and it mattered in a particularly gross and easily fixable fashion.
...Capitalism!