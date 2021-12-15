The Party of Mark Meadows

I'm a lazy blogger so I didn't do a full survey or anything, but I did go and read a few profiles of/pieces about Meadows back before Trump, and it was funny how they fit the pattern of all profiles of relatively powerful Republicans. Basically, hinting that he's a bit of psycho but then finding some quotes from "Democrats" (there are a billion people in the Great Democratic Cinematic Universe, you can always find some) about how, well, sure he's a bit of a psycho but he plays well with others and is a nice guy and so not so bad after all!
But, yes, Trumpism without a few of Trump's particular quirks existed before Trump.