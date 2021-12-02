Two Georgia election workers who were the targets of a right-wing campaign that falsely claimed they manipulated ballots filed a defamation lawsuit on Thursday against one of the nation’s leading sources of pro-Trump misinformation.Though I often I think that I am, for various reasons, the stupidest man on the internet.
The suit against the right-wing conspiratorial website The Gateway Pundit was filed by Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, both of whom processed ballots in Atlanta during the 2020 election for the Fulton County elections board. It follows a series of defamation claims filed by elections equipment operators against conservative television operators such as Fox News, Newsmax and One America News.
Thursday, December 02, 2021
The Stupidest Man On The Internet
I suppose it was inevitable that Hoft would achieve prominence in the Trump era.
