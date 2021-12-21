Well If Goldman Sachs Says So

I think concerns about the Biden Boom fizzling out are very valid! Especially if Mr. Biden does not do some things he personally has the power to do! But this tic of left-leaning people to point to conservative/wealthy authorities as if they are Serious Adults Who Need To Be Listened To is a problem!
Goldman Sachs says not passing BBB will cause an economic slowdown. Campaign on that 24-7 and hang it around 50 Republicans and Manchin. Bring it to a vote and make all vote against it.— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 20, 2021
I do not think "we'd better follow the sage advice of Goldman Sachs!" is a particularly wise long term strategy!
Same thinking leads to recruiting ex-military/cia for candidates, running to The Generals (former) to get blessings for your foreign policy, or trying to get Mitt Romney to support your economic legislation.