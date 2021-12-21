Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Well If Goldman Sachs Says So

I think concerns about the Biden Boom fizzling out are very valid! Especially if Mr. Biden does not do some things he personally has the power to do! But this tic of left-leaning people to point to conservative/wealthy authorities as if they are Serious Adults Who Need To Be Listened To is a problem!

I do not think "we'd better follow the sage advice of Goldman Sachs!" is a particularly wise long term strategy!

Same thinking leads to recruiting ex-military/cia for candidates, running to The Generals (former) to get blessings for your foreign policy, or trying to get Mitt Romney to support your economic legislation.

