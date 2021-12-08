What Do You Think You Get Paid The Big Bucks For

This isn't in response to anything specific, or rather it's a response to various things, but I am always a bit surprised (not really) that people who get paid lots of money, in part because they have public facing jobs, feel unduly wronged when it comes time to fall on their swords.
Sure sometimes they do take the blame for something which wasn't entirely of their making. That might feel a bit bad! But that was part of what the giant salary was for. It included the "you might have to fall on your sword" duty! It was a nontrivial part of your job duties!