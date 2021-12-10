Where Are The Celestial Hall Monitors

Don't have to convince me of certain asymmetries in the way the press deals with the parties, but they aren't going to do your job for you. Dems have this need for NONPARTISAN INDEPENDENT actors to deal with their problems for them, and that just isn't how it works, especially as all those actors (including the press!) are corrupted.
Can someone explain to me why this isn’t the only thing in the news? I deeply respect the fourth estate, but, holy shit they had a plan to just end democracy, and is the press gonna just be like “are democrats using the wrong words again?” https://t.co/HpgZjOpZNp— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 10, 2021
I can complain about the press not doing their jobs, but Schatz isn't doing his by complaining on twitter, either (complaining on twitter is my job, because I am not a senator).
Use power, including (but not limited to) access to the big microphone.