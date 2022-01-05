Wednesday, January 05, 2022

Ah, Well, Nevertheless

They tied up the hippies and threw them in the cooler. Finally, the adults are back in charge!
And a senior Biden administration official poured cold water on any further stimulus at this time, leaving the possibility open to some relief for restaurants.

"No. There might be something small for restaurants. But the economy is booming, there are millions of open jobs, and we do not believe people should be sitting at home if they are vaccinated and boosted, as most adults are," the senior official said when asked if additional stimulus legislation was being taken seriously.

The ghouls are always there.
