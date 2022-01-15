Arcane Knowledge

Related to this
, there's something a bit seductive about the the arcane rituals of politics, learning bits of the knowledge from the high priests about things like SENATE PROCEDURE and CONSTITUTIONAL LAW. A bunch of magic incantations piled upon magic incantations, which feels very smart and learned until you realize what bullshit it all is.
Institutions of course have rules and precedents, and The Law, ass that it is, can't be entirely waved way, but much of constitutional law is just inventing some bullshit and then very selectively taking that bullshit to some logical ends (but not others), and then when desired, throwing in some more bullshit.