Free To Be Just Like Me

This is actual covid constrained "freedom." Some people choose not to go out as much.
Are these people angry that....*other* people aren't dining out? Like they go out to a restaurant and get mad that it's not crowded? pic.twitter.com/gNECj9Q8KI— Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) January 25, 2022
Personally (not that it matters, because who cares), I've hardly been a super-safe Covid person. I've obeyed the rules that have been in place. I've basically lived my life. I've traveled. I've gone to fewer "large crowd events" than I probably would've, though not zero. I don't go out to eat as much, in part because I really got used to cooking and would rather do that than 'go out to eat because I'm too lazy to cook' most of the time.
My point is not "I'm doing the right thing," my point is that like everyone else other than these barking lunatics, I'm responding appropriately to the current state of the world. Not really curtailing my life, but living a bit differently than I did before. This is "living with covid," not, as it seems to be the case with these people, WHY ISN'T MY LIFE JUST LIKE IT WAS TWO YEARS AGO.
I suspect for many of them, the answer is, "because your few remaining friends finally noticed what a fucking asshole you are and are having parties without you."
Also, two years is a long time. We're all two years older, now.