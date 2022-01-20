If Not That, Then This

One use of executive power is the threat of using executive power. One doesn't have to go full, "I'm going to outlaw coal mines in West Virginia" to understand that the president has some perfectly reasonable powers that members of Congress and their patrons and their stock funds would be very angry about! In some cases, probably not even big things, or even especially controversial things! Amazing what the senators from Idaho might care about that no normal humans would, much.
Similarly, if BBB isn't going to happen, and it basically isn't, all that withdrawal of money from the economy, not to mention pockets, is going to hurt! Better figure out how to replace it! There are one or two obvious things.
If compromising with assholes in Congress doesn't work, then compromising with reality might. Threatening to, also, too.