Just Give People Money

WASHINGTON — A study that provided poor mothers with cash stipends for the first year of their children’s lives appears to have changed the babies’ brain activity in ways associated with stronger cognitive development, a finding with potential implications for safety net policy.Yes that's snarky, we do spend a lot of money studying solutions instead of just consistently doing the obvious.
The United States is not a country where you can "afford to be poor," and there are no medium term routes to escaping that given low wage jobs are what they are.