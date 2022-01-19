Lawyers Be Lawyering

I don't know why Sotomayor agreed to this statement in attempt to make Gorsuch look like less of an asshole, as gullible media people would run with it at the expense of their own notional colleague, Nina Totenberg, but Totenberg didn't report that Sotomayor asked Gorsuch to wear a mask, she reported that Roberts asked him.
NEW: A statement from Justices Sotomayor and Gorsuch:— Adam Liptak (@adamliptak) January 19, 2022
"Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends."
...and a late development!
NPR makes it clear that they stand behind @NinaTotenberg's reporting. They point out, correctly, that the justices' joint statement doesn't contradict their story https://t.co/hnFMv1TsKG pic.twitter.com/ryoRk7IN5a— Brent D. Griffiths (@BrentGriffiths) January 19, 2022
Probably didn't say "on the bench" precisely... Other people who attend have to wear N95 masks, so, interepret all this how you wish!
MORE JUST IN on Maskgate, this time from the Chief Justice: “I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other Justice to wear a mask on the bench.”— Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) January 19, 2022