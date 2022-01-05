Maybe Fire Some People

Q Okay. So, let’s — let’s be straight here for a second: Cases are rising across the country; tests are hard to come by in many places, or there’s long lines for them; schools are closing again or having to go virtual — and that’s not just because of the weather in some parts of the country, but because of the pandemic.Team D is filled with people who are skilled at nothing more than failing upwards, so I suspect that won't happen.
There is a sense among many that the country has lost control of the virus. Would the White House agree with that?
MS. PSAKI: We would not. And here’s why: We’re in a very different place than we were a year ago, Ed. Two hundred million people are vaccinated. Those are people who are protected — seriously protected from illness and death from the virus.
I blame the Bernie Bros.