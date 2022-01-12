The Tom Friedman Party

The suck on this guy has a piece in the NYT calling for a BIDEN-CHENEY (not Dick) ticket in 2024. Too many obvious things to say about that so I'll leave it, and instead remind everyone that Friedman spent the Obama years writing columns which were basically, "WHY WON'T OBAMA DO [things Obama (good and bad) was doing]" and "WE NEED A PARTY OF THE 'RADICAL CENTER' [which would do things Obama (good and bad) was doing]."
I think I saw it a bit differently at the time, but my takewaway now is that when you give centrists everything they want, the result sucks, so they're miserable and pretend they didn't get everything they wanted.
(American politics is basically Tom Friedman getting anywhere between 92% to 98% of what he wants in any given year).