Tuesday, January 25, 2022

These Assholes Are Trying To Kill Your Kids

There are a few reasons, but we should all contemplate the fact that prominent elected Democrats are regularly responsible for "some guy with a sign" and the Republican party isn't even held responsible for the Republican party. (the main reasons are 1) Reporters treat all actions of Republicans as the state of nature, a manifestation of Real America, and 2) Democrats don't get on teevee every day say, "holy shit they're trying to kill your kids," instead of, "hmm, well, people have deeply held beliefs about killing kids that we should respect, so as not to be too woke.")
by Atrios at 13:30