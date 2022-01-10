The country’s new rulers, cut off from most international aid as well as Afghan government assets held in U.S. accounts, have scant resources to protect millions of vulnerable people against another harsh winter. Aid groups estimate that nearly 23 million Afghans, out of a total population of 39 million, already do not have enough to eat. Many also lack solid shelter and money to heat their homes at night, forcing them to choose between food and fuel, and creating additional potential for a full-fledged humanitarian disaster, aid officials said.Perpetual war types can't even be arsed to fake it every now and then, as they know they don't have to bother. And if pressed they can just say, "the country's leaders are the ones doing it to them."
Monday, January 10, 2022
We Care So Deeply About The People Of Afghanistan
I suspect this is not true!
by Atrios at 13:30