Who Are We Fighting

They've been less explicit about telling activists to shut the fuck as the Obama administration was, but they've hardly enabled them.
Psaki on voting rights bills failing: "My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning, we gotta keep fighting." pic.twitter.com/WkW4dJz0PB— The Recount (@therecount) January 21, 2022
Might be rude, might turn off "normal" America. Might have some inappropriate signs, or come up with some destructive slogans!
Ah, I know, she means give some money to your favorite blog, Atrios dot blogspot dot com! Thanks for the push, Jen!
