Ann Coulter's career was aided by people in "the liberal media" supporting her with endless glowing profiles and "you have to admit she has a point" pieces, now that her era is over there's no need to help keep her grift going (there never was, but).
Not even going to read the piece, as I fear it's going to include the suggestion that we should miss the good old days when Coulter was Queen of the Right.
Enough conservative assholes to pay attention to now, no need to exhume Ann's career.
...Christ, Michelle Cottle just can't quit Anne. Can't stop won't stop.
Appletini buddies, obviously, and Ann needs a career boost (again and again and again).