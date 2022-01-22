Winter Fundraising Day 2!

One thing about the "old" internet is that there were moderated community forums basically everywhere, and between everyone deciding that "the comments section is bad" and the actual "comments section" being eaten up by facebook, twitter, and other social media, places to hang out and bullshit on the internet that aren't complete horror shows were whittled away.
"The blogs" are gone, but largely so are the communities that were built around them.
