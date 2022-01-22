Saturday, January 22, 2022

Winter Fundraising Day 2!

Thanks to all! I know it looks like blogging is the easiest job in the world, especially if you are reading a blog by a very lazy blogger, but keeping things going 16 hours/day 7 days/week for [censored number of] years is not quite as easy as it looks! 

 One thing about the "old" internet is that there were moderated community forums basically everywhere, and between everyone deciding that "the comments section is bad" and the actual "comments section" being eaten up by facebook, twitter, and other social media, places to hang out and bullshit on the internet that aren't complete horror shows were whittled away.

"The blogs" are gone, but largely so are the communities that were built around them.

by Atrios at 11:00