Won't Somebody Think Of The Children

As I've said before, I don't know what to do about the schools, I just know that none of the fanatical KEEP THE SCHOOLS OPEN people are grappling with the actual practical problem, preferring the fake conflict in their heads (lazy teachers and their unions teaming up with Covid Zero fanatics to keep your children stupid).
The actual practical problem, even if you have zero worries about the impact on the health of the children, the staff, or the wider community, is: how the hell do you keep schools open when 30% of your staff/teachers/bus drivers are legitimately calling out sick and you have no replacements for them.