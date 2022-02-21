Constitutional Right To Say The Hard 'R' Without Criticism

No one ever says what they're talking about because they never want to acknowledge that "Culture War" stuff involves real people and things they themselves profess to care about. It isn't just Old Man Biden getting on stage and saying, "young [black] men should pull up their pants!!!" like some mayo Bill Cosby.
Like, if we’re really on the verge of total abyss, maybe Democrats need to offer some serious concessions on culture war issues that are fueling these conflicts in return for institutional reforms? Hoping Republicans take responsibility just because doesn’t seem too wise.— Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) February 21, 2022
I suggest locking up a bunch of reporters, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. Worth a try, no?