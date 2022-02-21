Monday, February 21, 2022

Constitutional Right To Say The Hard 'R' Without Criticism

Who should we put in the camps, Jordan, for a treat? Surely that will appease them.

No one ever says what they're talking about because they never want to acknowledge that "Culture War" stuff involves real people and things they themselves profess to care about. It isn't just Old Man Biden getting on stage and saying, "young [black] men should pull up their pants!!!" like some mayo Bill Cosby.

I suggest locking up a bunch of reporters, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. Worth a try, no?

by Atrios at 12:48