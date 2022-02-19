A major problem with "culture war" stuff is that most of it actually incredibly important, even if some of it isn't important to members of our media and sometimes its importance is obscured by the absurdity of The Discourse. Just like every other issue covered by our absurd political journalists. Some issues are marked as "culture war" as a way to dismiss them as trivial. Racism, culture war! Abortion, culture war! Condoms, culture war!
All 3 Republicans running for Michigan Attorney General just stated that they oppose the ruling in Griswold v Connecticut which outlawed prosecuting married couples for using contraception.— Dana Nessel (@dananessel) February 19, 2022
You read that right.
Terrifying.
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Culture War
The right approach for Dems is to hang this stuff around the neck of every single Republican.
by Atrios at 15:52