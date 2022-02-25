Everybody's An Expert

"We've" used sanctions against various countries with pretty catastrophic results without achieving the outcomes we desired. Easy to push the "sanctions" button and ignore the consequences when it's Iran for various not so nice reasons.
Again, I have no idea, and don't claim to, but maximum belligerence, even of the non-military kind, always sounds appealing but the costs and consequences are not obvious and not necessarily helpful!
Obligatory bad faith reading repellent: I am all for maximum belligerence against the Putin regime! Just, you know, it's complicated! Political pressure on Biden is going to come from all directions and the answers are not simple (I do not have them).