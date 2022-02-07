Fictional Pulp

It's been a long time since I've seen it, but what I *did* really like about Pulp Fiction. a million years ago when it first came out, was how it deliberately played with the audience, causing a particular reaction and saying, "haha, see how you reacted to that." You know, "I'm gonna blow this guy's head off and make a theater filled with people laugh their heads off about it, what should we take away from that?"
Somehow so many creatives who start there go from "haha, isn't it interesting to how you react to my violence/racism/other taboo breaking" to "why won't people keep applauding when I do racisms???? (or violence or sexism, or whatever)" And you realize their point was not "this racism is fucked up and you are fucked up" but instead "isn't it great you all enjoy the racism just like I do!!!"