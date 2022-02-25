Friday, February 25, 2022

Jingo All The Way

There are limits to what "we" can do and certainly limits to what we will do, and while I have no idea what we should do, I know the initial exciting days of war provide opportunities for the worst politicians to beat their chest and hoot and growl for the cameras. Democrats (not all, but always a few) are particularly inclined to provde their super toughness, as are Labour politicians who are saying similar things. Probably difficult to put them on planes to Russia at the moment, so we might have to intern them just for a little while.
