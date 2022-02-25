Probably difficult to put them on planes to Russia at the moment, so we might have to intern them just for a little while.
When Fox *News* thinks they’re owning me but the comments section agrees with me. Looks like they miscalculated America. We don’t root for Russia. You bet wrong. https://t.co/rBmSaLPEja— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 25, 2022
Friday, February 25, 2022
Jingo All The Way
There are limits to what "we" can do and certainly limits to what we will do, and while I have no idea what we should do, I know the initial exciting days of war provide opportunities for the worst politicians to beat their chest and hoot and growl for the cameras. Democrats (not all, but always a few) are particularly inclined to provde their super toughness, as are Labour politicians who are saying similar things.
