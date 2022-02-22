A pivotal study that looked at health records of more than 153,000 U.S. veterans published this month in Nature Medicine found that their risk of cardiovascular disease of all types increased substantially in the year following infection, even when they had mild cases. The population studied was mostly White and male, but the patterns held even when the researchers analyzed women and people of color separately. When experts factor in the heart damage probably suffered by people who put off medical care, more sedentary lifestyles and eating changes, not to mention the stress of the pandemic, they estimate there may be millions of new onset cardiac cases related to the virus, plus a worsening of disease for many already affected.
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Long Covid
Fortunately the country with the Greatest Covid Response In The World (as measured by per capita deaths) also has the Greatest Medical System In The Word (as measured by amount of unpaid medical debt).
by Atrios at 10:30